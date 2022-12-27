Daily Briefing Dec. 27: Israeli solar tech on the moon & a new day dawns in Knesset

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Knesset correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn and environment reporter Sue Surkes join host Amanda Borschel-Dan.

Yesterday, Speaker of the Knesset Yariv Levin announced that the Likud-led government should be sworn in on Thursday. Today, his influential speaker’s post was again put up for grabs when Levin resigned in order to clear his path to become a minister. What else happened?

As the clock winds down for incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to get his ducks in a row, what is happening with the pieces of legislation that his coalition partners and Likud wanted to pass before the swearing-in?

Surkes recently wrote about how Israeli scientists are trying to revolutionize the egg industry and have produced hens that are the first in the world to lay eggs that only produce females.

Also on the theme of waste reduction, we hear about OPA and its 100% recyclable take-out bowls now hitting Tel Aviv.

And finally, space, the final frontier: A US-born Israeli academic has designed a conceptual plan to rig the moon with solar panels. Why in the world did Emeritus Professor Jeffrey Gordon of Ben-Gurion University turn to this particular problem?

Discussed articles include:

Netanyahu government set for swearing-in Thursday, but hurdles remain

Levin resigns as Knesset speaker to take up Justice post; vote Thursday on successor

Days before coalition is to take power, law clears path for ministers Deri, Smotrich

In first, Israeli scientists program hens to lay eggs that carry only female chicks

Start-up offers reusable, 100% recyclable bowls for takeout food

