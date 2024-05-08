Daily Briefing May 8, Day 215 – What is Israelis’ top priority: War or hostages?
Senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur on push-pull US reactions to the pinpoint Rafah op and new polling of Israelis’ primary concerns; news editor Amy Spiro on all things Eurovision
Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
It is day 215 of the war with Hamas. Senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur and news editor Amy Spiro join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.
The Biden administration on Tuesday night confirmed reports that it had recently held up a large shipment of 2,000- and 500-pound bombs that it feared Israel might use in a major ground offensive in the densely populated southern Gaza city of Rafah. But it also appeared to signal its initial approval of the operation launched by Israel early Tuesday morning to take over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Rettig Gur weighs in on these push-pull announcements.
According to polling by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) that was released yesterday, a majority of Israelis believe that reaching a hostage deal with Hamas should be the country’s top national priority — more important than launching a military operation against the terror group in Rafah. We hear whether this accurately reflects Israeli thinking and what the numbers truly mean.
The Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, officially began Tuesday evening with the first live semifinal. Israel’s contestant is set to take the stage only on Thursday, but there’s plenty to talk about in the meantime. Spiro fills us in.
For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.
Discussed articles include:
US confirms holding up sale of heavy bombs it feared Israel would use in Rafah
US signals backing for ‘limited op’ after IDF takes over Gazan side of Rafah crossing
US completes construction of Gaza aid pier, but weather preventing installation
Poll: Majority of Israelis support prioritizing hostage deal over Rafah operation
Hostage families urge US, other countries to press Israel to reach deal with Hamas
Eurovision organizers rebuke performer who wore keffiyeh during first semifinal show
THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel
THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown
