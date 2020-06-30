Gas explosion at medical clinic rocks Iran’s capital, killing 13
Gas explosion at medical clinic rocks Iran’s capital, killing 13

Authorities say blast at Sina Athar Medical Center caused by gas leak; firefighters attempt to rescue people trapped inside facility

By AP and TOI staff Today, 9:35 pmUpdated at 10:18 pm 0 Edit
The explosion at a health clinic in Tehran, Iran, on June 30, 2020. (Screen capture: Twitter)
Iranian media reported Tuesday evening that an explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran had killed 13 people and injured several others.

The ensuing fire broke out at Sina Athar Medical Center in Iran’s capital and state TV said firefighters were battling the blaze.

The death toll was reported by the Khabaronline news site.

Online videos appeared to show explosions at the site as thick black smoke rose from the flames. The blasts initially appeared to be oxygen tanks exploding.

Patients and staff members were still inside the facility. Some of them were calling for help, according to videos posted on social media. Firefighters were attempting to rescue them.

Hamidreza Goudarzi, deputy Tehran governor, told state TV a gas leak in the building was the cause of the incident.

People in nearby Tajrish Bazaar rushed to the site, making a rescue operation difficult, authorities said. A nearby hospital went on alert to receive additional injured people if necessary.

At last 10 ambulances were deployed to the site.

Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran’s emergency services, said firefighters were trying to evacuate people from nearby buildings.

State TV reported it was possible there could be more explosions because a number of oxygen capsules remained in the medical center.

Videos on social media showed people gathered outside of the building.

Witness Marjan Haghighi told The Associated Press that police blocked roads to the neighborhood.

