Gas explosion at medical clinic rocks Iran’s capital, killing 13

Iranian media reported Tuesday evening that an explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran had killed 13 people and injured several others.

The ensuing fire broke out at Sina Athar Medical Center in Iran’s capital and state TV said firefighters were battling the blaze.

The death toll was reported by the Khabaronline news site.

Online videos appeared to show explosions at the site as thick black smoke rose from the flames. The blasts initially appeared to be oxygen tanks exploding.

Patients and staff members were still inside the facility. Some of them were calling for help, according to videos posted on social media. Firefighters were attempting to rescue them.

Explosion???? in a medical center in #Tehran, #Iran. Patients and others art stuck in the building shouting that they can’t breath. Others outside the building are telling them to listen to the instructions. pic.twitter.com/9lvrwTaBf8 — Hossein Ghazanfari (@TehranDC) June 30, 2020

Hamidreza Goudarzi, deputy Tehran governor, told state TV a gas leak in the building was the cause of the incident.

People in nearby Tajrish Bazaar rushed to the site, making a rescue operation difficult, authorities said. A nearby hospital went on alert to receive additional injured people if necessary.

At last 10 ambulances were deployed to the site.

Local reporters say residents in the area reported two explosions, ten minutes apart. The fire is reportedly contained. Sina Athar Medical Center is on Shariati avenue near Quds square in northern #Tehran.

(Via @Khaaasteh)pic.twitter.com/c3xzzreW9e — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) June 30, 2020

Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran’s emergency services, said firefighters were trying to evacuate people from nearby buildings.

State TV reported it was possible there could be more explosions because a number of oxygen capsules remained in the medical center.

Videos on social media showed people gathered outside of the building.

Witness Marjan Haghighi told The Associated Press that police blocked roads to the neighborhood.