Injured Israeli hiker rescued from peak of active volcano in Chile

Chilean first responders rescued an Israeli tourist from the summit of an active volcano on Friday, after the hiker fell and injured himself on the trail.

According to local reports, the 24-year-old was airlifted from the peak of Mount Villarrica in the south of the country after falling down a slope of the 2,847 meter (9,300 feet) volcano. It was not erupting at the time.

The Israeli man was airlifted via helicopter to the town of Pucon, where he was being treated for broken tibias and other injuries.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Reports in Chilean media said it was not clear what had caused the man to fall while hiking one of the country’s most popular trails. The head of the search and rescue team, Maj. Luis Orellana, told the Cooperativa news site authorities were looking into the incident.

Mount Villarrica, some 750 km (470 miles) south of capital Santiago, is one of South America’s most active volcanoes. The trail to the snow-capped peak of the mountain is known to be a challenging hike, but draws hundreds of tourists each day.

The volcano has been on “early preventative alert” since May 2016. The last major eruption at Villarrica was in March 2015, though a minor eruption in 2017 sent terrified hikers scrambling down the slopes.