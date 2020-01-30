Israel bars all flights from China as death toll there from virus tops 170

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman on Thursday said Israel will not allow further flights into the country from China amid concerns over the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference at the Health Ministry, Litzman said the ban would remain in effect until further notice.

He also said Israelis who visit China will need to be quarantined at home for two weeks.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Those asked to remain at home will receive unpaid vacation time, Litzman added, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

It was not immediately clear how authorities would enforce this self-quarantine policy.

Litzman’s announcement came after El Al said earlier in the day it was pausing flights to China for a two-month period due to the outbreak of the virus, which has killed 170 people there and infected thousands of others.

At least 7,800 people in China have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the outbreak began in December.

The first cases in the Middle East were confirmed Wednesday, with a family of four from Wuhan who were visiting the United Arab Emirates. Airlines around the world announced they were cutting flights to China, and Hong Kong suspended rail travel to and from the mainland.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry denied reports it was evacuating the families of Israeli diplomatic personnel from China.

European countries stepped up efforts Thursday to contain the virus, sending a chartered plane there to evacuate hundreds of citizens, scrapping more commercial flights to Chinese destinations and closing Russia’s long border with the Asian giant.

The new type of coronavirus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It causes flu-like symptoms, such as cough and fever and in severe cases pneumonia, that are similar to many other illnesses. It is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.

The death toll from the virus so far is still lower than the 348 people who were killed in China by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. Scientists say there are still many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is.

The World Health Organization urged governments around the globe, including those as yet unaffected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, to be “on alert” and “take action” to prevent its spread.

“The whole world needs to be on alert now. The whole world needs to take action,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, told reporters Wednesday in Geneva.