Israel soccer games may be moved from Jerusalem venue after racism toward Arab player

The Israeli national soccer team reportedly may ask not to play home games at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium anymore after an Arab player was subjected to racist chants and jeering during a Euro 2024 tournament qualifier on Monday evening.

According to Channel 12 news, the squad may make the request after fans booed Israeli midfielder Mohammed Abu Fani, including calling him a “terrorist,” during the team’s 2-1 win over Andorra.

The game was played at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium, home to Beitar Jerusalem, which is known for its core of rabid far-right supporters called La Familia who engage in violent, racist behavior. Last year, then-defense minister Benny Gantz suggested La Familia be labeled a terrorist group.

Beitar Jerusalem has infamously never signed an Arab player and fans have protested the addition of Muslim players to the team.

Channel 12 news quoted an unnamed Israeli official who said it was possible that all of Israel’s home games would in the future be played at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium or Haifa’s Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Israel Football Association chair Moshe Zuares said that “all options” would be looked at.

“It was a shameful incident, which is not accepted in any way. I went to Abu Fani, hugged him and encouraged him. The whole team hugged him and encouraged him. It was only a handful [in the crowd] who booed him, and there were some who applauded him when that booing started. But we won’t accept it,” Zuares told the Ynet news site.

“He didn’t have to tell me anything, I saw his face, the tears. I felt very embarrassed. It is unacceptable and inappropriate for a player wearing the Israel national team uniform to be booed. Will it end up like Dabbur?” Zuares said, referring to Mu’nas Dabbur, a striker who quit the Israel national team last year after he received prolonged abuse from fans after criticizing Israeli policies at the Temple Mount holy site.

“We will look at all the options we have regarding future games. We will not accept racist curses toward any player in any stadium,” Zuares said.

According to UEFA rules, racist incidents during matches should be punished by barring teams from hosting fans.

International soccer’s governing body did not respond to a request for comment.

Channel 12 said that Abu Fani’s teammates planned to take a public stand on social media against the racist abuse.

After the game, team captain Eli Dasa said Abu Fani went to the locker room distraught to the point of tears.

“From my perspective, this is an embarrassment. I have no words,” Dasa told the press. “It’s intolerable, [for me] as a Black player who has also suffered racism, there’s no place for it. We love [Abu Fani], he’s one of the most important figures in the locker room and we are all behind him.”

Midfielder Manor Solomon, who scored the winning goal that secured Israel’s victory, described the situation as “very difficult.”

“We heard the whistles; it’s hard to ignore. Abu Fani is an Israeli player, he wears the uniform of the Israel national team. He didn’t do anything; he’s an important player on the field — he’s like me and you. There’s no reason to curse him. This can’t happen and it’s shameful,” Solomon said.

Other players also issued condemnations in interviews. Sean Goldberg said the jeers were “very saddening and disappointing,” Omri Glazer called them “very painful” and said fans who come to boo players “shouldn’t come to a national team match,” and Dolev Haziza said the incident must not occur again.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar congratulated the team on their victory, but condemned the crowd’s behavior toward Abu Fani.

“With all the joy over today’s important victory, the racist chants against Abu Fani, who plays and invests his time and energy for the Israeli national team, cannot be ignored,” Zohar tweeted.

“This is unnecessary and stupid behavior that does nothing for anyone,” the minister said.

Israel’s hopes for a spot in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament were given a boost with the Monday night win that came despite sloppy play and several missed opportunities from Israel that allowed Andorra to stay in contention until the end.

The win keeps third-place Israel in sight of Group I leaders Switzerland and Romania in the qualifier tournament to determine which teams will vie for Europe’s top soccer prize in Germany next year. Israel has 7 points, and Switzerland and Romania are sitting at 10 and 8 points respectively after battling to a 2-2 draw in front of a stunned Lucerne crowd. The top two teams will automatically advance to the main tournament next June, and three third-placed teams will make it to the tournament via a playoff round in March.

Beitar’s fans came under scrutiny last month when they stormed the pitch following their team’s win of the State Cup, forcing authorities to cancel the medal ceremony and threaten to strip the team of its trophy.

The team’s own fans set fire to their club’s headquarters in 2013 after the team signed two Chechnyan Muslim soccer players, breaking with a longstanding tradition not to include Muslim or Arab players.ֿֿ

A group of fans was arrested last year after rivals Hapoel Tel Aviv soccer team’s training center was severely damaged in an arson attack, and there have been multiple other incidents of violence and racism by Beitar Jerusalem fans.