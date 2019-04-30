Jewish students sue to oust pro-Palestinian event at UMass, citing anti-Semitism
Panel featuring Roger Waters expected to argue that pro-Israel groups try to silence opposing points of view

By AP and TOI staff 30 April 2019, 10:58 pm 2 Edit
Roger Waters at a press conference for 'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains' in Rome, Italy, January 16, 2018. He is a leading celebrity in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. (Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images)
A group of Jewish students at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst has asked a judge to order a panel discussion about Palestinian human rights off campus because it is anti-Semitic.

The panel, titled “Not Backing Down: Israel, Free Speech, and the Battle for Palestinian Human Rights” is scheduled for Saturday and features Roger Waters, a member of the iconic rock band Pink Floyd and vociferous supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel.

The panelists are expected to argue that pro-Israel groups have tried to silence Palestinian points of view.

A Superior Court judge heard arguments Monday but did not rule.

The panel is sponsored by an organization run by a UMass faculty member, and co-sponsored by two academic departments.

The university said it allowed the event on campus because UMass is “committed to the principles of free speech and academic freedom.”

