Jewish woman celebrates 111th birthday under lockdown in South Africa

JTA — Only one person has ever officially fulfilled the traditional Jewish birthday blessing of living “until 120,” but Rosalie Wolpe from South Africa is well on her way.

Wolpe celebrated her 111th birthday last week at her Cape Town retirement facility, Highlands House Home for Jewish Aged, with a rare video call to her daughter, Janet, in Australia, News 24 reported Thursday.

Wolpe does not like to use the phone, but agreed to have a 20-minute chat nonetheless, according to the report.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

She also dislikes the fuss that comes with birthday parties, though she had two thrown for her on her birthday on August 25, according to her son, David.

Last year, a local women’s Zionist group was among those feting Wolpe at her retirement home.

The 'Gilah Branch' of BZA WIZO organized Ivor Joffe & the Weitzman School Choir to entertain the Residents of Highlands… פורסם על ידי ‏‎Bnoth Zion WIZO Cape Town‎‏ ב- יום שלישי, 3 בספטמבר 2019

This year, only residents of the home were able to attend in person, because the facility is under lockdown because of the coronavirus.

“She handled it with great aplomb,” David Wolpe, 76, said of his mother’s reaction to the birthday parties, which relatives attended virtually.

Asked about the secret to her longevity in a 2017 interview with the South African Jewish Report, the former shopkeeper, who was born in 1909, said: “I never had a car. I used to walk a lot.”