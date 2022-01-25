‘A warning sign’: Israel reaches all-time low in annual corruption index

Israel continues sinking lower and lower in a global ranking of countries on corruption, scoring its lowest score since Transparency International started publishing its ranking in 2012.
According to the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, Israel has scored 59 out of 100 — with a higher score meaning less corruption — after scoring 60 in 2020 and 64 in 2016.
Israel is ranked 36th out of 180 countries, after ranking 28th five years ago.
Among OECD countries, Israel is ranked 29th out of 37 countries, falling four places relative to the previous year.
Nili Arad, chairwoman of Transparency International Israel, says this year’s index “indicates that the phenomenon of corruption in Israel is strengthening.” She says this is particularly concerning in light of the COVID pandemic, “when an extra measure of transparency is needed as protection against harming the foundations of democracy.”
“Israel’s low ranking is a warning sign against moving toward signs of a corrupt state,” she adds.
