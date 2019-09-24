Bibi or the bloc? Party negotiators joust over who Likud represents

An hour after talks ended, Blue and White and Likud release a joint statement shining a light on a main bone of contention, who Likud’s Yariv Levin is speaking for.

“Yoram Turbowicz wanted to emphasize that for him, Minister Levin represented the prime minister and Likud, while Minister Levin emphasized that he represented all 55 members of the right-wing bloc,” the statement reads.

Likud previously signed an agreement with Shas, UTJ and Yamina to negotiate as a bloc.

According to the statement, the showdown was “matter-of-fact and held in good spirits.”

“The two agreed they would update the prime minister and the chairman of Blue and White regarding the meeting’s content, and then decide on next steps,” the statement reads.