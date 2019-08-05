Blue and White official tells paper Lapid ‘only deepening rift’ with Haredim

Blue and White’s Yair Lapid said earlier this morning he would oppose a Likud-led initiative to refrain from requesting the disqualification of political parties ahead of the next election.

MK David Bitan has said he will seek an agreement from all parties not to attempt to ban any party from running for the Knesset, reasoning that such challenges were already heard (and rejected) ahead of the April elections.

But Lapid told Kan Bet radio he will not sign on to such a proposal, claiming it was an attempt to legitimize “the devotees of Baruch Goldstein,” referring to the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

“This group and the group at Balad should not be in the Knesset,” he says, in reference to the controversial Arab party that is part of the Joint (Arab) List.

Lapid did not say whether Blue and White would once again petition for the parties to be banned.