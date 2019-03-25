Czech president’s spokesman expresses solidarity with Israel after rocket fire

A Finance Ministry official in charge of compensating terror victims for property damages says some 30 homes in the central Israeli village of Mishmeret were damaged by the rocket attack from Gaza that struck the village early this morning.

The rocket hit a home in the village, wounding six members of one family and a 12-year-old neighbor who was visiting at the time.

But damage from the shock wave, debris and shrapnel from the impact could be found throughout the neighborhood, according to Amir Dahan, who heads the Property Tax Compensation Fund in the Tax Authority.

Officials are currently looking for a long-term alternative housing arrangement for the family whose home was completely destroyed in the impact, Dahan says.

Two members of the family and the neighbor are still hospitalized as of this afternoon.