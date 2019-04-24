Education Ministry official said to pan potential minister as ‘an insane problem’

Officials in the Health Ministry reportedly denounce some candidates to become the next education minister.

While accepting Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz as “limited consolation,” the unnamed source quoted by Channel 12 strongly criticizes the party’s more hardline No. 2, Bezalel Smotrich, who is reportedly also being considered for the post.

“Equality and liberty will be replaced with majority rule and governance,” an official is quoted as saying. “He won’t hesitate to slam LGBTs and Arabs. It is an insane problem because, after all, this system belongs to all. We cannot have such a minister, it is a red flag.”

The official also criticizes the current culture minister, Miri Regev (Likud): “Everyone says she’s vulgar, but she can also bring good things.”

Regarding Likud MK Gila Gamliel, they say: “She’s neither here nor there, she will do the least damage of all.”