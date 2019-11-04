Egypt says it killed 83 jihadists in Sinai since September

Egypt’s army says Monday it has killed 83 jihadists in clashes in the restive Sinai Peninsula, where an Islamic State group affiliate has waged a long-running insurgency.

Security forces “eliminated 77 takfiris,” referring to Sunni Muslim extremists, who were found with stacks of weapons and ammunition in north and central Sinai, the army says.

Six other “highly dangerous” jihadists were killed in shootouts in the region, the army says in a statement on a nationwide anti-militant operation between September 28 and November 4.

Three soldiers were killed or wounded in the fighting, the statement adds, without elaborating.

About 61 “criminals, wanted individuals and suspects” were arrested, it says.

Security forces also destroyed dozens of hideouts and vehicles as part of the ongoing operation, according to the statement.

