Father, 74, and son, 40, among the seriously ill with COVID-19

Among the serious cases in the country are a father, 74, and son, 40, from the southern city of Ashkelon, the Ynet news site reports.

Relatives believe the two were infected while in synagogue.

They were hospitalized last Tuesday at the Barzilai Medical Center and are both in serious condition.

Both the father, who is retired, and the son, a lecturer at Ben Gurion University, are attached to ventilators, the report says.