For 2nd day in a row, more Israelis file for unemployment than returned to work

Israel’s Employment Service reports that for the second day in a row more citizens filed for unemployed benefits than reported having returned to work.

From yesterday at 7 a.m. to this morning at 7 a.m. 1,815 people returned to work while 2,527 Israelis registered for unemployment.

Since the government began easing coronavirus-related restrictions on April 19, the Employment Service has received 394,621 reports from Israelis who have returned to work, while 143,153 new job seekers were registered.

Currently, there are 849,052 Israelis registered as unemployed — 578,309 of whom have been furloughed. For the first time since the April easing of restrictions, the unemployment rate rose slightly – from 20.9% to 21%.