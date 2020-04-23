The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Gantz praises Arab MKs, civil leadership in Ramadan greetings
Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz offers his blessings to Israel’s Muslim citizens ahead of the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to commence tonight.
“This house is a place that represents all Israeli citizens, from all religions, all communities, and all opinions, and that is how it will stay,” says Gantz.
“I hope that despite everything we are going through in this current period, you will be able to uphold the Ramadan traditions,” says Gantz.
He calls on the Arab public to act responsibly and adhere to Health Ministry guidelines, restricting the daily iftar, or post-fast meal, to the nuclear family.
Gantz praises Arab MKs and Arab civil leaders for the “responsibility with which they have acted in the battle against the coronavirus” and for showing “significant national leadership.”
He also offers “special thanks to Muslim citizens of Israel active in medical and emergency teams who save lives on a routine bases and all the more so in recent months, in difficult conditions and while placing themselves in danger.”
Eurozone suffering ‘unprecedented’ economic collapse, report indicates
The eurozone economy has suffered an “unprecedented” collapse according to the latest PMI index put out today by analysis firm IHS Markit.
“The eurozone economy suffered the steepest falls in business activity and employment ever recorded during April as a result of measures taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak,” the report says.
IHS Markit’s purchasing managers index (PMI) dived to a record low of 13.5 in April, from the previous all-time low of 29.7 in March, confirming the private sector gloom savaging the 19-nation eurozone.
Any reading below 50 signals a contraction.
— AFP
Border Police enter East Jerusalem village to enforce coronavirus restrictions
An Israeli Border Police force enters the East Jerusalem village of Kfar Akeb this morning to enforce emergency regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The village, some two kilometers southeast of Ramallah, is inside the Jerusalem municipal boundaries, but lies beyond the West Bank security barrier.
According to Hebrew media reports, Border Police officers entered the area after Palestinian security forces that had been enforcing restrictions in coordination with the IDF withdrew earlier this week.
Watch out, aircraft overhead! IDF says planes to conduct test runs ahead of Independence Day flyby
Israeli aircraft are scheduled to perform test runs throughout the day and across the country ahead of next week’s limited Independence Day flyby, the military says.
In order to prevent mass gatherings on Independence Day, the Israel Defense Forces canceled its annual flyby in which a wide variety of aircraft fly over the country. Instead, four aerial acrobatic planes will fly over the nation’s hospitals in a show of support for the country’s healthcare workers and their efforts during the current coronavirus pandemic.
The IDF says Israelis can expect to see increased aircraft activity overhead throughout the day as the airplanes practice their maneuvers, which they did yesterday as well.
— Judah Ari Gross
No new spike in virus infections, yesterday’s high due to late reporting, says NSC
The National Security Council says that yesterday’s figure of 556 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, a multi-day high, was inaccurate and the real number of new cases was in fact 211.
The NSC puts the discrepancy down to the addition of delayed test results from the past several days, not a spike in new infections, according to a report by Channel 12.
Meanwhile, Channel 12 also reports that the Economy Ministry today gave the NSC a list of further restrictions that it seeks to have eased. Among them, the opening of additional businesses, allowing people to pick up takeout food from restaurants, and increasing the number of people allowed in a business establishment at any one time.
Chabad orders Kathmandu emissary not to light Independence Day torch
Chabad has instructed its emissary in Kathmandu, Nepal, Hani Lipshitz, not to light a torch on Independence Day.
Lipshitz was named April 12 as one of the torch-lighters at Israel’s annual Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem for her “concern for others, warm hospitality and love of the Jewish People that characterize the holy work of Chabad Houses around the world.”
Lipshitz, who has been running the Chabad House in Kathmandu since opening it 20 years ago, says on Facebook that decision was not “in my hands.”
She adds that she regretfully had to inform Culture Minister Miri Regev that she would be unable to be a torch-lighter and thanks Regev for seeing the Chabad House as part of “the glue that brings the Jewish People together from all corners and communities.”
Soldiers to read out names of fallen on Memorial Day
In view of restrictions imposed for Memorial Day, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett this morning issues an order that IDF soldiers will read out all the names of all the IDF soldiers and members of the security forces who have fallen since the establishment of the state.
Soldiers will read out the names at the Hall for the Fallen at Mount Herzl, Israel’s national cemetery.
As of last Memorial Day, the number of Israeli casualties of war stands at 23,741. New figures will be published tonight.
Yesterday, the cabinet voted to severely limit commemorations and celebrations of Israel’s independence and memorial days and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the latest bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
On Memorial Day, which begins Monday night and ends Tuesday evening, people will be barred from visiting military cemeteries and memorial sites.
Shaked: No split in Yamina, we will stay united, in the coalition or in opposition
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked tells Army Radio that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to split up her party, the right-wing alliance will be a “fighting opposition.”
“We can always support annexation from outside the government,” says Shaked.
Responding to speculation that Netanyahu may try to bring Yamina MK Rafi Peretz into the coalition in order to split the party, Shaked, a former justice minister, says there is no chance of that happening.
“Yamina will not split up, and will continue to march united — either in the coalition, or in opposition,” says Shaked.
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 14,592
The Health Ministry reports that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel as of this morning is 14,592, up by 94 since last night.
The figure comes following a multi-day high yesterday of 556 cases in the previous 24 hours.
The death toll is 191, up by two cases since last night.
The number of patients on respiratory ventilation is down 3.6% to 107 and the number of severely ill patients is down 8.1% to 136.
A total of 5,334 people have recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus death toll rises overnight to 191
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Israel increases overnight to 191 as Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv reports two deaths from the virus.
A 74-year-old woman and a 94-year old man are the latest fatalities.
According to Ichilov both patients came from the Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer’s in Ramat Gan. The facility is the only designated medical center in Israel for the treatment of Alzheimer’s patients.
Hong Kong researchers says China virus cases may have been four times higher than reported
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China may in fact have been four times higher than reported, according to a study conducted by researchers at Hong Kong University’s school of public health.
According to the study, published in the British medical journal The Lancet, as of February 20, China had reported 55,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but had Chinese authorities used a case definition adopted later in the outbreak, the number of number of confirmed cases by that date would have been as much as 232,000.
The researchers go on to say that even that figure would be an underestimate of the number of infections up to that point, because it would not have captured some mild or asymptomatic cases.
China has currently reported 82,798 confirmed cases and 4,632 deaths.
86-year-old hospitalized after being re-infected with COVID-19
The Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias reports that an 86-year-old man from a senior living facility in the town, who had previously been diagnosed and then recovered from COVID-19, has been hospitalized after apparently being re-infected with the virus.
The man tested negative twice for the virus after his initial infection.
The hospital reports that he is currently sedated and on a ventilator.
Germany reports third day of increases in virus infections
Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reports a third straight day with an increase in confirmed coronavirus infections.
The number of confirmed cases as of this morning is up by 2,195 to 150,648.
The death toll is up by 215 to 5,094
Lebanese daily reports progress in possible prisoner swap with Hamas
The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reports that there are increasing signs a prisoner-swap deal between Israel and Hamas may go ahead.
Al-Akhbar says that Egypt, which is mediating in talks between the sides, has released four Palestinian detainees as a gesture toward Hamas.
Hamas sources tell Al-Akhbar that Egyptian authorities have said they will release further Hamas detainees, without specifying a number or a possible date of release.
Hamas is holding the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in action in the 2014 Gaza war, and two Israeli civilians who crossed over into the Gaza Strip of their own accord.
