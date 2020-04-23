Gantz praises Arab MKs, civil leadership in Ramadan greetings

Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz offers his blessings to Israel’s Muslim citizens ahead of the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to commence tonight.

“This house is a place that represents all Israeli citizens, from all religions, all communities, and all opinions, and that is how it will stay,” says Gantz.

“I hope that despite everything we are going through in this current period, you will be able to uphold the Ramadan traditions,” says Gantz.

He calls on the Arab public to act responsibly and adhere to Health Ministry guidelines, restricting the daily iftar, or post-fast meal, to the nuclear family.

Gantz praises Arab MKs and Arab civil leaders for the “responsibility with which they have acted in the battle against the coronavirus” and for showing “significant national leadership.”

He also offers “special thanks to Muslim citizens of Israel active in medical and emergency teams who save lives on a routine bases and all the more so in recent months, in difficult conditions and while placing themselves in danger.”