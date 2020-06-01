George Floyd’s brother pleads with protesters to stop rioting

Terrence Floyd arrives at the scene in Minneapolis where his brother George Floyd was killed by police last week, urging protesters gathered there to not devolve into violence.

“That’s not going to bring my brother back. It may feel good for the moment, just like when you drink, but when they come down, you’re going to wonder what you did,” Terrence Floyd says into a megaphone.

“Let’s do this another way. Let’s stop thinking that our voice don’t matter, and let’s vote,” he says, to applause.

“Let’s switch it up, do this peacefully, please,” he adds.

He says his brother would not want to see fighting, violence and looting.