The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Erdogan threatens EU with refugee influx if criticizes Syria operation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns the European Union that it will allow millions of refugees to head to its shores if it criticizes Turkey’s military offensive in Syria.
“Hey EU, wake up. I say it again: if you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you,” Erdogan says in a speech to parliament.
— AFP
German president says country has responsibility to protect its Jews
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says after meeting with Jewish leaders at the site of a deadly anti-Semitic attack that the country had a duty to protect Jews on its soil.
“It must be clear that the state takes responsibility for Jewish life, for the security of Jewish life in Germany,” he said. “We must protect Jewish life.”
— AFP
German president pays respects at scene of deadly anti-Semitic attack
German leaders are visiting the scene of a deadly anti-Semitic gun attack carried out on Yom Kippur in the city of Halle, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the rising threat of neo-Nazi violence.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, joined by Israeli ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff and local officials, laid flowers outside the synagogue before meeting with Jewish community leaders inside.
Late last night, Chancellor Angela Merkel joined a solidarity vigil at a historic synagogue in central Berlin, and firmly condemned the anti-Semitic rampage.
— AFP
comments