Guterres to UN Security Council: ‘This is a time for dialogue, reconciliation and reason’

UN Secretary General António Guterres tells a UN Security Council meeting on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” that the UN remains committed to “two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side.”

“I address you today with a deep sense on concern as we witness tensions around the world, particularly in the Middle East,” Guterres says ahead of PA President Abbas’s speech.

“This is a time for dialogue, reconciliation and reason,” he says.

UN Special Representative to the Middle East, Nikolay Mladenov, tells the Council that unilateral steps “must be opposed.”

“Such steps would have a devastating impact for the prospects of a two-state solution,” he says of Israeli proposals to immediately annex parts of the West Bank.