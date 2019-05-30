Hamas leader says Iran ready to help strike Tel Aviv if Israeli ‘aggression’ continues

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar says that Iran supplies the Gaza-based terrorist group with the rockets it fires at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

“Iran provided us with rockets, and we surprised the world when our resistance targeted Beersheba,” he says according to reports in Arabic-language media. “Had it not been for Iran, the resistance in Palestine would not have possessed its current capabilities.”

“If the enemy continues its aggression, the resistance will strike Tel Aviv and other cities with exponentially more rockets, and with Iranian assistance,” Sinwar says according to reports.

He also slams the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan, saying the proposal is bound to fail. “The conflict will not be over until the occupation is removed from all of our land,” he says.