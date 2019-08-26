In apparent jab at Netanyahu, Gantz won’t comment on security briefing

In an apparent jab at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says he won’t confirm or deny or otherwise comment on a security briefing he received earlier today from the prime minister’s top military advisers.

“As a general rule, Blue and White chairman Lt. Gen. (res.) Benny Gantz does not make a habit of discussing even the existence of security briefings, not to mention their content,” a statement from Blue and White says.

The statement comes a short time after Netanyahu’s office said the PM had ordered a briefing for Gantz amid rising tensions in several theaters.

While briefings of opposition leaders are traditionally held ahead of military actions, they are not usually publicized afterward. Blue and White’s top leaders, which include three former army chiefs of staff, have accused Netanyahu of publicizing classified and sensitive defense actions for his political benefit.