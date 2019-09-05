Lapid hits back at ultra-Orthodox, says ‘no disaster’ if parties join opposition

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid hits back at ultra-Orthodox parties after Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman accused him of “infecting” the center-right alliance against the religious minority.

“It won’t be a disaster if Litzman and [Moshe] Gafi are in the opposition,” he says at a Channel 12 conference.

Lapid says he believes Blue and White will win the September elections, and will be able to form a majority government without the ultra-Orthodox parties.

“It will still be our responsibility to uphold the Jewish identity of Israel but also to make sure that evry child — whether they are secular or ultra-Orthodox — learn math and English while they are at school,” he says. “There is nothing non-Jewish about that.”

Yesterday, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz vowed to form a “liberal” unity government if he’s tasked with putting together a coalition after the upcoming elections, appearing to rule out joining forces with ultra-Orthodox and national religious parties.

Earlier today, Litzman charged that Gantz had been “infected” by the “contagious disease” that is Lapid, who has long been a bane of ultra-Orthodox politicians.