North Korea says it’s willing to resume nuke talks with US

The UN nuclear watchdog’s acting head urges Iran to respond quickly to its concerns as the country abandons further agreed limits to its nuclear activities.

Cornel Feruta makes the remark while addressing the quarterly board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) a day after meeting high-level Iranian officials in Tehran.

He says that in his meetings he “stressed the need for Iran to respond promptly to Agency questions related to the completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations,” adding: “Time is of the essence.”

Earlier today, the IAEA confirmed that Iran was installing advanced centrifuges, a move that puts further pressure on the troubled 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

