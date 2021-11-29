Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers resume in Vienna

Talks over Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have resumed in Vienna after a more than five-month hiatus.
That’s according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and a spokesman for the EU delegation at the negotiations.
“In Vienna, JCPOA Joint Commission… just started,” the EU spokesman tweets, using the formal acronym for the deal which put strict limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — are convening at the Palais Coburg, the luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago. The talks come as Austria is a week into a lockdown imposed because of a surge of coronavirus cases.
