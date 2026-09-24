PMO’s official: Netanyahu energized ahead of UN speech, Mamdani can’t silence him

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “energized” ahead of his United Nations speech, an official in the Prime Minister’s Office tells The Times of Israel.

New York City Mayor Zohran “Mamdani tried to silence him,” the official continues. “He will be heard. He is so up for it. The more pressure he faces, the stronger he is.”

The official’s remark refers to statements from Mamdani calling for Netanyahu to be arrested on charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court, which Israel denies. Because the US is not a party to the court, Mamdani has acknowledged that the NYPD cannot arrest Netanyahu while he’s in town. But Mamdani, an outspoken opponent of Israel, has called the premier a “war criminal” and accused him of spearheading a genocide.

The official says the speech will be “vintage Bibi.”

The official adds that Netanyahu “feels the spirit of his brother,” Yoni, who died rescuing hostages in the Entebbe raid, and that Netanyahu will talk about his brother.

Netanyahu will stress that “Israel must win because we have no other choice,” the official says.