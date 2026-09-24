Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

PMO’s official: Netanyahu energized ahead of UN speech, Mamdani can’t silence him

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:47 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a Jewish New Year greetings event attended by members of the Likud party in Tel Aviv on September 17, 2026. (Jack GUEZ/AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a Jewish New Year greetings event attended by members of the Likud party in Tel Aviv on September 17, 2026. (Jack GUEZ/AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “energized” ahead of his United Nations speech, an official in the Prime Minister’s Office tells The Times of Israel.

New York City Mayor Zohran “Mamdani tried to silence him,” the official continues. “He will be heard. He is so up for it. The more pressure he faces, the stronger he is.”

The official’s remark refers to statements from Mamdani calling for Netanyahu to be arrested on charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court, which Israel denies. Because the US is not a party to the court, Mamdani has acknowledged that the NYPD cannot arrest Netanyahu while he’s in town. But Mamdani, an outspoken opponent of Israel, has called the premier a “war criminal” and accused him of spearheading a genocide.

The official says the speech will be “vintage Bibi.”

The official adds that Netanyahu “feels the spirit of his brother,” Yoni, who died rescuing hostages in the Entebbe raid, and that Netanyahu will talk about his brother.

Netanyahu will stress that “Israel must win because we have no other choice,” the official says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.