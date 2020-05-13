Pompeo appears to take hit at China in appearance with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his remarks about the planned cooperation on the pandemic, attacks China, without mentioning it by name, for its alleged policy to hide its role in the spread of the coronavirus.

“You’re a great partner, you share information, unlike some other countries that try to obfuscate and hide that information,” he tells Netanyahu. “We’ll talk about that country too.”

Netanyahu replies by saying that the most important thing was “actually generating information, and then sharing it.”

The US top diplomat speaks only very briefly about the annexation, saying, “There remains work yet to do, and we need to make progress on that. I am looking forward to it.”