Report: Ministers to debate limiting gatherings to 2 people

Cabinet ministers meeting later today to vote on tighter lockdown rules will debate a proposal to limit gatherings from 10 to two people, with the exception of family members, Channel 12 reports.

The updated emergency regulations also call for cutting in-office workers in the public sector by a further 50 percent.

The rules would come in addition to existing regulations that ban Israelis from venturing more than 100 meters from their homes, with the exception of shopping for food or medicines or going to work.

According to the television report, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has asked that a full closure be implemented in Bnei Brak, as the densely populated ultra-Orthodox city has become a hotspot for the virus, with hundreds of cases reported.