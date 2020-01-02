Rivlin: We must oppose racism, including by those that claim to support Israel

President Reuven Rivlin appears to criticize Israel’s relations with international leaders who support Israel but have a problematic track record vis-a-vis the Jewish community.

Hosting representatives of the World Union of Jewish Students at his residence in Jerusalem, the president says it is important to clearly oppose all forms of racism and anti-Semitism, including by those that claim to support Israel.

“One cannot hate Jews and love Israel, just as one cannot hate Israel and love Jews,” he says. “There can be no compromise on this position.”

The governments of Hungary and Poland have both adopted staunchly pro-Israel positions in recent years, while also being accused of encouraging anti-Semitic sentiment in their countries and showing a troubling acceptances of far-right activists.

Rivlin adds, “As young leaders you are on the frontline in facing anti-Semitism, and I know that it is not always easy to express your identity or support Israel on campus. Even wearing a kippah or a Star of David can be dangerous sometimes.

“You are on the frontline in fighting BDS campaigns on campus, which seek to harm Israel, and to distance young Jews from Israel. Thank for all that you do for us.”