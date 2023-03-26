Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Russia says 3 hurt in blast caused by drone far from Ukraine border

By AP 26 March 2023, 5:59 pm Edit

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian authorities say a drone caused an explosion that injured three people in a town far from the border with Ukraine, but give no word on the drone’s origin.

The explosion occurred this afternoon in the town of Kireyevsk, in the Tula region about 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the border with Ukraine and 175 kilometers (110 miles) south of Moscow.

Russia’s state news agency RIA-Novosti cites local authorities as saying the explosion, which damaged some residential buildings, was caused by a drone but doesn’t immediately give further details.

The Latvia-based Russian news outlet Meduza reports that the blast left a crater about 15 meters (50 feet) in diameter and five meters deep (16 feet).

