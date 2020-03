Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey endorses former vice president Joe Biden. Booker says on Twitter that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweets.

— AP