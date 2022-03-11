Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Sweden says its taking in 4,000 Ukrainian refugees each day

By AP 11 March 2022, 3:51 pm Edit
A man carries a child after refugees from Ukraine arrive at the main train station in Berlin, on March 1, 2022. (Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images via JTA)
Swedish authorities estimate that about 4,000 Ukrainian refugees are arriving in Sweden every day.

Official figures say a total of 5,200 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Sweden, but the true number is “significantly higher,” Mikael Ribbenvik, head of the Swedish Migration Board, says.

Anders Ygeman, the Swedish Minister for Integration and Migration, stresses that Sweden “must accept its responsibility,” but insisted that other European nations also take their share of refugees.

In neighboring Denmark, authorities were preparing to receive Ukrainian refugees.

“This can be huge,” Niels Henrik Larsen, the head of the Danish Immigration Service, says. “This can be the biggest we ever have seen.”

