Taliban say US ‘will be harmed more than anyone’ after Trump halts talks

The Taliban says the US “will be harmed more than anyone” but leaves the door open for future negotiations after US President Donald Trump abruptly announces that he has called off year-long talks to end America’s longest war.

“We still… believe that the American side will come back to this position… Our fight for the past 18 years should have proven to the Americans that we will not be satisfied until we witness the complete end of the occupation,” the group says in a statement released on Twitter by spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The statement says the insurgents had “finalized” a deal with the US that had been expected to allow Washington to begin withdrawing troops in exchange for security promises from the Taliban.

— AFP