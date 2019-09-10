Trump administration sees ‘no change in policy’ after Netanyahu annexation bid

Regavim, a pro-settlement advocacy group, is one of the few bodies congratulating Netanyahu for his promise to annex the Jordan Valley.

“More than five decades after the return of the Jewish People to Judea and Samaria, we congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu for taking a historic step toward the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the Jewish People in their ancestral homeland,” the group says.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement that immediately following the elections he intends to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is a historic moment in the history of the Jewish People, which took its first steps as a nation when it crossed into the Promised Land in the Jordan Valley. We fully anticipate that Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley will be the first step toward a much broader extension of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

A Regavim spokesperson adds: “The first step toward sovereignty is law enforcement and establishing facts on the ground. Prime Minister Netanyahu: The true test will be in actions, not announcements – and it is your hands. We expect the State of Israel to take concrete steps to halt the Palestinian Authority’s takeover of the Jordan Valley in order to make Israeli sovereignty a reality.”