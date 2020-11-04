The Times of Israel is liveblogging the results of the US election and the news from Israel as they happen.
Trump aide on Jewish vote: We are winning everywhere
Asked how he thinks Jewish turnout has been for US President Donald Trump, campaign adviser Boris Ephshteyn tells The Times of Israel, “We are winning everywhere!”
— Jacob Magid
First polls close, early results expected soon
The first polls are closing in Kentucky and parts of Indiana, meaning the first exit polls and real results should emerge any minute.
It will be an hour before polls will close in a slew of battleground states like Georgia and Florida.
CNN reports that the Biden campaign is launching an 11th hour push to get voters to the polls in Florida, indicating that they do not think they have it in the bag.
Republican Vermont governor says he voted for Biden
Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he voted for Joe Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.
The Republican governor tells reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.
“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said. “But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.”
He says he “put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects.”
A couple of other current Republican governors have said they aren’t voting for Trump, but they said they weren’t voting for Biden, either.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he left his ballot blank for president.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he voted for President Ronald Reagan, who died 16 years ago.
— AP
Israelis closely watching election results
Israelis may not be able to vote, but many are watching the US election with all the interest of a Peorian despite it being the middle of the night here.
Israel’s three main news stations are all putting on special all-night broadcasts to watch the results come in. That goes for radio stations and online news outlets as well.
The Ynet news website, among the most popular Hebrew-language news outlets, debuts a new homepage design to house all of its special election coverage.
The outlet’s Atilla Somfalvi, covering a protest outside the White House, tweets that he decided to don a second mask given the size of the crowd.
ההפגנה מתחילה לתפוס תאוצה. שמתי עוד מסיכה, קהל גדול pic.twitter.com/0GWJB9jEoF
— אטילה שומפלבי Attila Somfalvi (@attilus) November 3, 2020
AP exit poll shows many unhappy with handling of virus
An AP exit poll shows voters rank the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.
About 4 in 10 voters say the coronavirus pandemic is the top issue facing the nation. Roughly 3 in 10 called the economy and jobs most important. Trump, who has downplayed the virus, sought to focus his campaign on the pre-pandemic economy, while Biden has said the economy won’t improve unless the virus is controlled.
Voters are more likely to think the government should prioritize limiting the spread of the coronavirus — even if it damages the economy — than to say the economy should be the top priority.
Roughly half of voters say the coronavirus situation in the US is not at all under control. About 6 in 10 voters said the economy is in poor shape, while about 4 in 10 said economic conditions are excellent or good.
Roughly three-quarters say they’ve known all along who they were supporting in this election.
About a quarter of voters say they are very confident that the votes in the election will be counted accurately, while 4 in 10 were somewhat confident. Roughly 3 in 10 said they are not confident in an accurate vote count.
The preliminary results come from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 127,000 voters and nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
— AP
CNN exit poll results show positive signs for Trump
An exit poll from CNN shows that a plurality of Americans (34 percent) surveyed are voting with the economy in mind as their main issue. The second most important issue for them is racial inequality (21%), and only 18% place the coronavirus as their main issue.
The poll also finds that 48% think the US response to the pandemic is going well.
Both numbers are positive indicators for Donald Trump, who has campaigned on placing the rehabilitation of the economy over dealing with the coronavirus.
