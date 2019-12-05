Unhateful Pelosi tells reporter ‘Don’t mess with me’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bristling after a reporter asks whether she “hates” US President Donald Trump.

Pelosi tells reporters at her weekly press conference Thursday that as a Catholic, she resents the suggestion that she hates anyone.

“I don’t hate anybody,” Pelosi responds, adding that she prays for Trump.

“Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

— AP