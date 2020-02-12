US forces clash with regime loyalists in northeast Syria

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Iranian minister apologizes over mock spacesuit post
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s information minister apologizes today for posting a photo on Twitter of what appeared to be a Halloween-type costume representing a spacesuit, in an effort to promote the idea of a manned space program for his country.
The official IRNA news agency quotes Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s information and communications technology minister, as saying his department’s advertising team “undeniably made a mistake in choosing the image” and expressed his apologies to “the people and space scientists” of Iran.
The photo, posted on Jahromi’s Twitter account and depicting what looks like costume of a spacesuit with an Iranian flag sowed on the front, caused a stir on social media, with many Iranians turning to sarcasm and commenting about the fake spacesuit. After his apology, Jahromi removes the photo from his account.
The timing of the minister’s faux pas is also unfortunate. An Iranian rocket failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, the latest setback for a program the US claims helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.
The attempted launch followed two failed launches last year, of the Payam and Doosti satellites, as well as a launchpad rocket explosion in August. Also, a fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.
— AP
French academic jailed in Iran ends hunger strike
TEHRAN, Iran — French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since June, ended a six-week hunger strike today, according to her lawyer.
“Adelkhah responded to a written request from civil and political activists and ended her hunger strike at midday today,” lawyer Said Dehghan tells AFP.
Dehghan expresses relief that Adelkhah had ended the hunger strike that she began on December 24, but says she remained fragile.
“Her mental and physical condition is not good, she has been weakened,” he says. “Her voice was difficult to hear and she has difficulty walking.”
Adelkhah, a specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po University in Paris, is in Evin prison in Tehran as she awaits her trial.
Adelkhah’s French colleague Roland Marchal was arrested while visiting her, according to Dehghan, who represents both academics.
Their case has raised tensions between Iran and France, which has called for them to be released as a “gesture” of goodwill.
Iran has repeatedly criticized France for what it calls its “interference” in the case.
The Islamic Republic does not recognize dual nationality.
— AFP
US forces clash with regime loyalists in northeast Syria
BEIRUT — US troops in northeast Syria confront regime loyalists with an airstrike and live fire after one of their patrols came under attack near the city of Qamishli, a war monitor says.
American forces killed one regime loyalist in the rare clash in the regime-held village of Khirbet Amo, east of Qamishli, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and an AFP correspondent in the area.
US warplanes launched one strike before the confrontation ended with the American convoy pulling out of the area, the monitor and the correspondent says.
— AFP
comments