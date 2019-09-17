Yair Lapid warns of ’emergency’ for Israeli democracy

Blue and White no. 2 Yair Lapid warns “this is a time of emergency for our democracy.”

“I’d love to stand here and say today is a celebration of our democracy, but this isn’t a holiday. This is a time of emergency for our democracy. At this urgent hour, we’re getting reports from all around the country that Bibi [Netanyahu] is managing to get his people out. If Bibi has one more seat [than Blue and White], we’ll have a government of extortion and racism, with [Bezalel] Smotrich, [UTJ head Yaakov] Litzman and [Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar] Ben Gvir.”

He adds: “If you want a fair government, that will take care of health, education, the things that are actually important, our children’s future — then go out there…. Right now, our numbers are lower than his. This is no time for small parties, no time to go to the beach.”