The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Zandberg slams apparent entry refusal to Omar, Tlaib as ‘diplomatically foolish’
MK Tamar Zandberg of the left-wing Democratic Camp party slams the government’s reported decision to bar entry to US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their BDS support, saying the move is “both fundamentally wrong and diplomatically foolish.”
“A democratic country can’t deny entry to elected officials of a friendly democracy, let alone the immense damage already caused — not only image-wise, but also to the important relations with the Democratic party,” Zandberg says in a statement.
56 Palestinians arrested trying to illegally enter Israel, apparently on way to beach
Border Police officers say a busload of Palestinian men, women and children illegally sought to enter Israel from the West Bank without permits, apparently en route to the beach.
Guards at the A’zaim checkpoint east of Jerusalem say they flagged down the private bus for a security check, after deeming it suspicious. The bus driver and passengers, including numerous children, were held for questioning at the crossing.
“The troops who stopped the bus for a check were surprised to find that all of its passengers, 56 children, women and men, aren’t permitted at all to enter Israeli territory,” a statement from the Border Police says, adding that the Palestinians are residents of the West Bank city of Ramallah and its surrounding villages.
“In a search of the bus, items of clothing and other items were located that strengthen the suspicion that it was a group making its way to one of the beaches in Israel,” police say.
The driver of the bus, a resident of East Jerusalem, and the 56 passengers were detained at the crossing for questioning, police say.
The border police force applauds its officers for a job well done, though the group does not appear to have posed a security threat.
“The Border Police have witnessed numerous attempts by Palestinians to infiltrate into Israeli territory for various goals,” it says. “The officers situated at the crossings in the Jerusalem envelope will continue to work professionally and with initiative to prevent the infiltration of those who aren’t permitted to enter the country, illegals who are liable to be involved in criminal activities, and occasionally even terrorism in Israeli territory.”
Russian housing firm stops ‘goodbye rent’ billboard campaign featuring Haredi Jew
An asset management firm in Russia removes an billboard featuring a depiction of an ultra-Orthodox Jew extending one hand and the words: “Goodbye rent!”
The boards that the Novoselye firm, which offers mortgage plans and housing packages, installed in St. Petersburg earlier this month have prompted dismay and allegations of anti-Semitism.
“Definitely anti-Semitic: An exploitation of the theme that all Jews are usurers,” one critic of the billboard, Natalya Zonova, wrote on the page of the Choral Synagogue Jewish community of St. Petersburg on V Kontakte, the Russian version of Facebook. That community also called for the billboard’s removal.
Amid criticism, Novoselye agreed to remove the billboards if a majority of respondents to a poll it published on V Kontakte vote for its removal. But out of 967 voters, only 46 percent did so.
Still, the firm agrees to have the billboard removed so as not offend people who found it anti-Semitic.
— JTA
Israel decides to bar entry to Omar, Tlaib over BDS support — report
Israel has decided to bar US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country, following fierce debates on the matter, Channel 12 reports.
The report, which does not cite a source, says the final decision is being drafted and passed around for comments before the move is publicly announced.
The reason cited for the move is reportedly “suspected provocations and promotion of BDS.”
