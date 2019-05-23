Miami church postpones pro-Israel event after consul attends Gay Pride parade
search
home page

Miami church postpones pro-Israel event after consul attends Gay Pride parade

Evangelical pastor said to have been worried close proximity of events would harm support for Jewish state in his community

By TOI staff Today, 1:33 am 0 Edit
Israeli Consul General of Miami Lior Hayat (in blue baseball cap) at the 2019 Miami Gay Pride Parade. (Facebook)
Israeli Consul General of Miami Lior Hayat (in blue baseball cap) at the 2019 Miami Gay Pride Parade. (Facebook)

A pro-Israel evangelical church in Miami postponed an event saluting Israel after the Israeli consul general in the city participated in the the annual Gay Pride parade.

Pastor Alberto Delgado of the evangelical Alpha and Omega Church put off the event after the consulate general posted pictures and videos on social media of Consul General Lior Hayat participating in the LGBT parade, Haaretz first reported Tuesday.

The consulate had tweeted that it was the “the first country to walk” in the 2019 parade that was held in April.

Delgado has previously taken missions of churchgoers to Israel. A Foreign Ministry statement to Haaretz confirmed the pastor “was worried that the Israeli participation in the pride parade will hurt the support for Israel within his community” and pushed off the church event because it had been scheduled closely after the parade.

The Foreign Ministry said the consul general met with the pastor to resolve the issue and that the church will hold the the event later in the year, when a delegation from his church is scheduled to travel to Israel.

read more:
less
THC Free Drops
Promoted Content
Zero and low THC explained
Popular new CBD cannabidiol products with zero / low THC are changing the cannabis market
comments
more