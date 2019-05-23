Miami church postpones pro-Israel event after consul attends Gay Pride parade

A pro-Israel evangelical church in Miami postponed an event saluting Israel after the Israeli consul general in the city participated in the the annual Gay Pride parade.

Pastor Alberto Delgado of the evangelical Alpha and Omega Church put off the event after the consulate general posted pictures and videos on social media of Consul General Lior Hayat participating in the LGBT parade, Haaretz first reported Tuesday.

The consulate had tweeted that it was the “the first country to walk” in the 2019 parade that was held in April.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Delgado has previously taken missions of churchgoers to Israel. A Foreign Ministry statement to Haaretz confirmed the pastor “was worried that the Israeli participation in the pride parade will hurt the support for Israel within his community” and pushed off the church event because it had been scheduled closely after the parade.

The Foreign Ministry said the consul general met with the pastor to resolve the issue and that the church will hold the the event later in the year, when a delegation from his church is scheduled to travel to Israel.