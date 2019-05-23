Miami church postpones pro-Israel event after consul attends Gay Pride parade
Evangelical pastor said to have been worried close proximity of events would harm support for Jewish state in his community
A pro-Israel evangelical church in Miami postponed an event saluting Israel after the Israeli consul general in the city participated in the the annual Gay Pride parade.
Pastor Alberto Delgado of the evangelical Alpha and Omega Church put off the event after the consulate general posted pictures and videos on social media of Consul General Lior Hayat participating in the LGBT parade, Haaretz first reported Tuesday.
The consulate had tweeted that it was the “the first country to walk” in the 2019 parade that was held in April.
Delgado has previously taken missions of churchgoers to Israel. A Foreign Ministry statement to Haaretz confirmed the pastor “was worried that the Israeli participation in the pride parade will hurt the support for Israel within his community” and pushed off the church event because it had been scheduled closely after the parade.
Israel marching strong at @MiamiBeachPride! In 2018 we became the first country to walk! This year we thank our partner @AWiderBridge & our friends for joining parade! #TempleBethAm @tbsmbtweet @te_sobe @TheATJC @JewishMiami @DLasAmericas @LiorHaiat @GuyGilady @KasaBHarbor????????????️???????????? pic.twitter.com/k2Jzzm6Vvd
— Israel in Miami (@IsraelinMiami) April 9, 2019
The Foreign Ministry said the consul general met with the pastor to resolve the issue and that the church will hold the the event later in the year, when a delegation from his church is scheduled to travel to Israel.
