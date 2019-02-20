New Right unveils Knesset slate featuring equal representation for women

Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday unveiled his New Right party’s slate in the upcoming April 9 elections, featuring an equal number of men and women, including a female majority in the top five, and vowing to not give up “a centimeter of the Land of Israel.”

Bennett revealed the slate in a post on Twitter, alongside a short campaign message: “We, Jewish, right-wing Israelis, are connected to our roots, the Torah of Israel, the people of Israel and the Land of Israel. We are religious, traditional and secular. We are one nation. Brothers.”

“We don’t give up a centimeter of the Land of Israel or a person from the people of Israel. We will unite, we will win. We are the New Right. Join us.”

The post featured the slogan “The right wing’s commando unit.”

Bennett is first on the list of candidates and his party co-leader, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, is second.

In third spot is Hapoel Beersheba soccer team owner Alona Barkat, followed by former fighter pilot Col. (res) Matan Kahana.

Jewish Home alumnus Shuli Moalem-Refaeli is fifth on the slate, with journalists Caroline Glick and Elyashiv Reichner rounding up the slots that according to current polls will guarantee a seat in the next Knesset.

Surveys over the last month have predicted between seven and 10 seats for the party, although that could change in the month and a half left until the vote. In the 2015 elections, a comment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on election day about Arab voters “coming out in droves to the polls” is widely believed to have taken three-four seats from the Jewish Home party — which was led by Bennett and Shaked at the time — transferring them to Likud.

Eighth on the slate is Rabbi Uri Schechter of the Tzohar rabbinical organization, and ninth is educator Amichai Chikli. The tenth spot is taken by disabled rights activist Shirley Pinto, who would be the first-ever deaf Knesset member if elected.

French-immigrant lawyer Yomtob Kalfon, who joined the party on Tuesday, and deputy director of the Kohelet Forum Ron Bar-Yoshafat, are 11th and 12th, respectively, meaning their chances of becoming lawmakers seem slim.

Israel’s political parties have until a Thursday deadline to submit their lists of candidates for the April 9 elections.

In December, Bennett and Shaked quit the Jewish Home party and established the New Right (HaYamin HeHadash), a party they said was based on “full partnership” between Orthodox and secular Israelis.

New Right also said Wednesday that it had signed a deal with Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party to share surplus votes, reportedly after Jewish Home refused New Right’s offer for such an agreement.

Under Israel’s system of pure proportional representation, a “surplus votes” agreement ensures votes cast for the two parties aren’t lost when the Knesset seats are allocated after elections. Such an agreement would cause both parties to be considered as running on a joint slate when leftover seats are distributed.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.