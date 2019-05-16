One killed, one seriously injured in Eilat gas explosion

A gas explosion killed a 65-year-old man and seriously injured a woman in Eilat on Thursday.

The explosion rocked a residential building in the southern city around 10:30 a.m. Police said the explosion took place in the woman’s apartment on the ground floor of the building.

The blast trapped the man, who was killed in his apartment next door. He suffered serious head trauma and was found unconscious but still breathing, Magen David Adom reported. He later died.

The 45-year-old woman was hospitalized in Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba with burns all over her body.

The woman ignited the explosion by turning on a gas stove, the Ynet news site reported.

First responders rescued a dog from the rubble.

Two police officers suffered mild injuries from smoke inhalation.