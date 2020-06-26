Over 1,000 European lawmakers sign letter opposing West Bank annexation

JTA — More than 1,000 lawmakers from throughout Europe signed a letter opposing Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank and calling for “commensurate consequences.”

More than 240 of the signers are British legislators, the BBC reported. Other lawmakers come from 25 countries including Belgium, Sweden, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

The letter, which was sent to the countries’ foreign ministers, says the lawmakers “share serious concerns about President Trump’s plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the imminent prospect of Israeli annexation of West Bank territory.”

The letter adds: “Failure to adequately respond would encourage other states with territorial claims to disregard basic principles of international law. The rules-based global order is central to Europe’s own long-term stability and security.”

It was published in newspapers in several of the countries of the signing parliamentarians.

The White House peace plan allows for Israel to annex up to some 30 percent of the West Bank and calls for negotiations toward a Palestinian state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will put annexation into motion on July 1.

A senior White House official said Thursday that the Trump administration has not made a final decision in a round of talks about whether to back Israel’s annexation plans.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.