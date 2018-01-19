Palestinian teenager with knife arrested near flashpoint Hebron shrine

Border Police on Friday arrested a Palestinian teenager carrying a knife near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The 15-year-old raised the suspicions of officers, who spotted the knife after asking the suspect to lift up his shirt.

The Palestinian, a resident of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, was taken in for further questioning.

The incident came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs in a rare visit to Hebron by an Israeli premier.

פלסטיני בן 15 מטול כרם נעצר עם סכין בסמוך למערת המכפלה בחברון (צילום: דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/p9gs0BG3Ie — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) September 6, 2019

The flashpoint city of Hebron, where Palestinians live in close proximity to settlers who are guarded by Israeli troops, has been the scene of numerous stabbings and attempted stabbings in recent years.