Police arrest two students for attacking teacher in Beersheba high school

Police arrested two youths who allegedly attacked a teacher at a Beersheba high school on Thursday.

One of the students sat on an air conditioning unit in a school hallway, which the teacher commented on and photographed, the Ynet news site reported. The student responded by punching the teacher and telling him to stop filming. Another student then threw a water bottle at the teacher.

Police arrested the two 17-year-old suspects, questioned them and released them to house arrest.

The police said “we view with great severity attacks against public workers and act with zero tolerance to remove from public areas suspects involved in such incidents.”

The Ministry of Education said that “violence is seen as the root of all evil and must be eradicated. In light of the incident, school will open at the start of next week with talks about the incident and the serious and dangerous consequences.”