Rapper sparks anti-Semitism outcry with Rothschild, ‘synagogue of Satan’ lyrics

JTA — US rapper and producer Jay Electronica — a friend of Louis Farrakhan — released his debut album on Friday and it’s already causing controversy.

On the “Ghost of Soulja Slim” track, about a late rapper friend, Electronica raps in the second verse:

And I bet you a Rothschild I get a bang for my dollar

The synagogue of Satan want me to hang by my collar.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Peter Rosenberg, a Jewish radio personality who appears on multiple rap and sports shows, took issue with the lines. At first he tweeted about a different reference Electronica made to the “synagogue of Satan,” one of multiple phrases from the New Testament that has prompted theological debate throughout history. Rosenberg said the phrase made him uncomfortable.

"My feet might fail me, my heart might ail me

The synagogues of Satan might accuse or jail me" Not feeling this bar from Jay Electronica and I know I'm not the only person who felt a way about it . — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 14, 2020

It has been so long since hip hop has done that to me. It used to be commonplace for songs to have lines that were iffy and made me feel like "damn does this artist hate Jews?" Not in a minute. So thanks for throwing it back Jay. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 14, 2020

But then Rosenberg corrected his mistake, saying he meant to discuss Electronica’s more recent use of the line, showing in the process that Electronica has used the term more than once.

Apologies I quoted the wrong song … when I googled "Synagogue of Satan" — I mistakenly assumed Jay only said it once… this is the second time … the line this time is "The synagogue of Satan want me to hang by my collar" . lol my bad..songs dope besides that cringe though — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 14, 2020

Rosenberg didn’t comment on the Rothschild line, even though the prominent European Jewish banking family is referenced in a number of the more well-known international anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

But the Rothschild name check also could be an allusion to a past rumored romance between Electronica and Kate Rothschild, a member of the family who had a business relationship with the rapper.

The song also begins with audio from a speech by Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam who has called Jews “satanic” (among other things) in the past. Electronica is a longtime member of the Nation of Islam, and he and Farrakhan are close — despite the fact that his raps are full of profanity, which is shunned by the Nation. Farrakhan has defended Electronica’s profanity in the past.

Jay-Z, who earned some words of caution from the Anti-Defamation League for one of his own rap lines in 2017, is featured on the track and heavily throughout the album titled “A Written Testimony.”

In a series of heated tweets to Rosenberg, Electronica said he stands behind “every single word” on the album. Electronica challenged Rosenberg to a public forum of sorts with theological scholars, then Rosenberg invited him onto his morning show — but the beef seemed to end there.