Woman’s body found at her Jerusalem home, with belongings in disarray

The body of a woman was found in her Jerusalem apartment Wednesday, with the contents of the home in disarray, Channel 12 news reported.

The body was discovered by the 69-year-old woman’s caretaker in the city’s center.

The caretaker said she found the apartment’s door open. She added that she had last seen the deceased woman on Friday.

Police said the circumstances of the woman’s death were not yet clear, and an investigation had been opened.