Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Argentina fast food joint drops ‘Anne Frank burger,’ ‘Hitler fries’ after backlash

Following condemnation from local Jewish community in Rafaela, Honky Donky stops selling french fries named for Nazi leader and rebrands burger to honor beheaded wife of Henry VIII

By ToI Staff 3 August 2023, 5:35 pm Edit
The 'Ana Frank' burger and 'Adolf' fries are seen listed on promotional materials from the fast food restaurant Honky Donky in Rafaela, Argentina. (Social media; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
The 'Ana Frank' burger and 'Adolf' fries are seen listed on promotional materials from the fast food restaurant Honky Donky in Rafaela, Argentina. (Social media; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Following condemnation by the local Jewish community, a fast food restaurant in Argentina will no longer offer dishes named after Anne Frank and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and apologized for the marketing campaign.

Before updating its menu this week, the Honky Donky in Rafaela offered an “Ana Frank burger” with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise and “Adolf fries” topped with bacon, cheddar and green onions.

Among the other types of fries on offer are the “Benito,” “Gengis” and “Mao,” named respectively for the Italian fascist leader, Mongolian conqueror and Chinese communist dictator.

It was not clear why the Honky Donky named a menu item after Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager known for keeping a diary of her time in hiding before dying in a Nazi concentration camp, when the others were named for autocrats.

The Comunidad Judía de Rafaela condemned the restaurant over the “Ana Frank” and “Adolf” dishes, issuing a statement on its Facebook page stressing the organization’s “repulsion and indignation.” It also threatened legal action.

Ariel Rosenthal, a member of the Jewish community’s board of directors, said he first learned about the names in March and asked the eatery to change them, but no action was taken.

“We do not understand the delay in doing it,” Rosenthal told local news outlet Infobae.

In light of the backlash, Honky Donky issued an apology on social media and removed the “Adolf” fries from its menu. The “Ana Frank” burger was renamed for Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII before being beheaded.

The restaurant also said it would soon roll out new hamburgers and french fries named for more uplifting figures such as Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Dalai Lama.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.