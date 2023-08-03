Argentina fast food joint drops ‘Anne Frank burger,’ ‘Hitler fries’ after backlash

Following condemnation by the local Jewish community, a fast food restaurant in Argentina will no longer offer dishes named after Anne Frank and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and apologized for the marketing campaign.

Before updating its menu this week, the Honky Donky in Rafaela offered an “Ana Frank burger” with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise and “Adolf fries” topped with bacon, cheddar and green onions.

Among the other types of fries on offer are the “Benito,” “Gengis” and “Mao,” named respectively for the Italian fascist leader, Mongolian conqueror and Chinese communist dictator.

It was not clear why the Honky Donky named a menu item after Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager known for keeping a diary of her time in hiding before dying in a Nazi concentration camp, when the others were named for autocrats.

The Comunidad Judía de Rafaela condemned the restaurant over the “Ana Frank” and “Adolf” dishes, issuing a statement on its Facebook page stressing the organization’s “repulsion and indignation.” It also threatened legal action.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Ariel Rosenthal, a member of the Jewish community’s board of directors, said he first learned about the names in March and asked the eatery to change them, but no action was taken.

“We do not understand the delay in doing it,” Rosenthal told local news outlet Infobae.

In light of the backlash, Honky Donky issued an apology on social media and removed the “Adolf” fries from its menu. The “Ana Frank” burger was renamed for Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII before being beheaded.

Advertisement

The restaurant also said it would soon roll out new hamburgers and french fries named for more uplifting figures such as Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Dalai Lama.