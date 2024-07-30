Daily Briefing July 30: Day 298 – Israel’s ‘January 6’ moment? Mobs overrun 2 IDF bases

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid and Olympics correspondent Amy Spiro join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in our Jerusalem offices on today’s episode.

Far-right activists on Monday evening broke into a military base where soldiers detained on suspicion of abusing a Palestinian detainee were taken for questioning, hours after a separate base was stormed by a right-wing mob fuming over the arrests. Magid discusses who was among the mob and its effects on the IDF.

Yesterday, a diplomatic Israeli source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that “the estimation is that the response will not lead to an all-out war… That would not be in our interest at this point.” We hear what the US is doing to try to clamp down a regional war.

Hamas accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of preventing a ceasefire in Gaza by adding new conditions and demands to a US-backed Israeli truce proposal, charges the prime minister later denied. Magid weighs in.

Yesterday, the third day of sporting competitions at the Paris Olympics, saw weather-related frustrations for Israel’s windsurfers, a disappointment in swimming, and an achievement in surfing thousands of miles away in Tahiti. Spiro dives in on this and other sports that Team Israel is competing in and shares what we should look out for in the near future.

For news updates, please check out The Times of Israel's ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

‘Bordering on anarchy’: IDF chief sounds alarm after right-wing mob overruns 2nd base

Military Police raid IDF detention facility, 9 held, over ‘serious abuse of a detainee’

As diplomats scramble, Israel says response to Hezbollah to be ‘harsh’ but contained

Hamas, Israel accuse each other of stalling hostage deal with new demands

Sailing frustrations, surfing triumphs and tough judo battles for Israel in Paris

In the pool, on the mat and in the river, Israeli Olympians seek gold and national pride

