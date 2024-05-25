Daily Briefing May 25: Day 232 – ICJ order to ‘halt’ IDF depends on how it’s parsed

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 232 of the war with Hamas. Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

The International Court of Justice issued an order yesterday late afternoon saying, “Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

Horovitz parses that key sentence and explains how the five of 15 justices who wrote opinions understood it. We also hear how the international media and some politicians interpreted the court order, as well as Israel’s response.

Tonight, as every Saturday night for the last months, there are protests around the country, both in support of the hostages’ families and against the government. Horovitz delves into the treatment of family members there and updates us on the new start to hostage negotiations.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Confused by the ICJ’s decision on Gaza? Blame the judges’ deliberate ambiguity

ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah operations that risk destruction of civilian population

Advertisement

After ICJ ruling, Israel says it ‘has not and will not’ destroy Rafah’s civilian population

Four ICJ judges argue court order does not require IDF to stop all Rafah operations

A fateful road not taken: Netanyahu seems set to spurn Saudi normalization

After Mossad chief’s trip, Israeli official says hostage talks to resume next week

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves.

Check out yesterday’s Daily Briefing episode: